City boss pays homage to quiet leader Pukki

Teemu Pukki leads by example at Norwich City, in the eyes of boss Dean Smith. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki is Norwich City's quiet leader as he continues to hit goal-scoring milestones in yellow and green.

The Finn has rediscovered his goal scoring form in the Championship, netting a brace in their midweek win over Bristol City.

Pukki's modest persona makes him lead through actions on the pitch rather than rousing pre-match speeches in the dressing room, according to boss Dean Smith.

With Pukki now in the top five of City's all-time goalscorers after surpassing Jack Vinall, it's easy to merely look at his ability in front of goal - but Smith grades the striker on more than that.

"It shows his consistency," City's boss said on his latest milestone. "To achieve it in four and a bit years as well when two of those seasons have ended in relegation just shows how exceptionally talented he is to get in the top five for the football club.

"We're blessed to have him. He's a really good person to work with, he gets on with his job, is very professional and is just a very intelligent footballer.

"He leads by example. Because of his character and personality, I don't think he would be comfortable with the armband, he doesn't want that. He likes to be left alone to focus on his own game.

"He certainly works hard for his team, and his team-mates really appreciate him."

Pukki reiterated his focus on the Canaries' cause when quizzed over his future in the aftermath of their 3-2 victory over Bristol City - but he is out of contract next summer.

Teemu Pukki is a key figure for Dean Smith now and in the near future at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As Norwich weigh up whether to open a fresh set of talks with the Finnish international, Smith outlined his role in the decision making process when discussing a contract extension for any player.

"If we want to keep players here then obviously I will go to Stuart (Webber) when there are contract situations.

"We go through what the benefits of keeping the player is, or not. At the end of the day, it all depends on the demands of the players and their representatives.

"If we want to keep players, then we will try to keep them."