Do it for Deano - Krul's message ahead of potential relegation decider

Interview

Dean Smith's first relegation as a coach could be confirmed if Norwich City lose to his former club Aston Villa on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul is urging his Norwich City teammates to produce a performance this weekend for their head coach Dean Smith ahead of his return to his former club Aston Villa.

The Canaries' relegation from the Premier League will be confirmed if they are beaten at Villa Park and Burnley beat Watford.

For boyhood Villa fan and ex-manager Smith, that would be a painful way to mark his first relegation as a coach.

After Saturday's defeat to Newcastle, Smith described the atmosphere at the club as a 'losing culture'. Krul has attempted to galvanise his City colleagues by urging them to produce a result for him this weekend.

"The manager is clear in his messaging that everybody needs to step it up," Krul told Sky Sports.

"We know that as a group of players and it has to start on Saturday, especially against the gaffer's old team.

"We, as a group, want to give him something back."

Smith enjoyed a largely successful three year stint with Villa, getting them promoted to the top-flight and keeping them there for the first two seasons at this level.

He was replaced by Steven Gerrard in November and became head coach of City just over a week later.

Despite an initial improvement under his stewardship, City's Premier League survival hopes are diminishing by the second and the aim this weekend is to prolong the fight for another week.

Even though the odds are weighted heavily against City's chances of completing a great escape, Krul hasn't lost all hope of a miracle.

"It's a hard mission but I don't see it as impossible," City's keeper said.

"I've seen crazier things in this league before so we definitely don't give up but we know that we need to start winning," he said.

"Aston Villa at the weekend is a must-win. Going to Villa is one of those games where we should be picking up points, we know that.

"Obviously the confidence is low. We know we have missed a couple of huge opportunities in the last few weeks where we should have won but didn't. It's hard to take.

"Things are against us at the moment but we are the only ones that can turn it around. We need to do that on Saturday."