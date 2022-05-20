Cantwell set for City return after Bournemouth reject buy option

News

Todd Cantwell is poised to return to Norwich City after Bournemouth opted not to take up a buy option - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell is poised to return to Norwich City for pre-season after Bournemouth opted not to take up a buy option, following the Cherries' Premier League return.

Canaries' head coach Dean Smith confirmed at Colney on Friday, ahead of Tottenham's final weekend visit, a reported £11m option for Bournemouth to purchase Cantwell will not be triggered.

City recently exercised their own 12 month contract option for the 24-year-old, who will now report back to his parent club for pre-season training.

Cantwell sealed a mid-season loan exit, after falling out of favour at Carrow Road, but made only eight starts on the south-coast and was not part of Scott Parker's matchday squad for the Championship run in.

"I envisage Todd being back for pre-season," said Smith. "Bournemouth have not taken up the option on Todd, so Todd is back as a Norwich City player. We are looking forward to working with all the players again.

"Every player who comes back for pre-season they know the standards that are expected. We want to make some additions as well, we want to freshen it up and put our own stamp on it.

"But the standards have been set for the players and they know what is required when they come back. Then it is up to them to fight for a place in the team."

Smith has already welcomed Jordan Hugill, Onel Hernandez and Sam McCallum back to training this week after the end of their Championship loan stints.

Danel Sinani is part of Huddersfield's squad preparing for a Championship play-off final tilt against Nottingham Forest. The Terriers have a buy option but Smith would be keen to take a look at the wide player in pre-season.

"It is probably too early to tell yet if he is part of our plans," said Smith. "Huddersfield have a buy option so we would obviously have to wait to hear from them first.

"We'd like to have a look in pre-season. He needs an extended rest after being in the play-off final later this month.

"We have three or four of those out on loan training back here already. It has been great to see the likes of Jordan, Onel and Sam, along with Bali Mumba. It gives myself and my coaches a chance to get eyes on them as well."



