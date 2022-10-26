Tomkinson debut a shining light for City

Interview

Dean Smith is backing Jonathan Tomkinson to build on an ‘excellent’ Championship debut in one of the few bright spots from a 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

The 20-year-old centre back was thrust into the limelight at Turf Moor with Ben Gibson, Andrew Omobamidele and Sam Byram all ruled out through injury.

Tomkinson looked unfazed against the Championship leaders in a makeshift backline that also saw Sam McCallum drafted in for Dimi Giannoulis, after the Greek cracked a rib at Sheffield United.

Tomkinson is the latest prospect to emerge from the City academy and now looks poised for his home league debut this weekend against Stoke City.

“I thought he was excellent,” said Smith. “Burnley is not an easy place to come against a team playing well who are unbeaten at home. I thought he stood up to everything, He is a good lad. He is level headed. He wants to learn, he wants to get better and that was a really assured performance that he can build on.

“I was very proud of the likes of Sam and JT. Jon making his Championship debut and Sam coming in after one day’s training in the last three months, and to play 90 minutes and was excellent.

“They played a little bit differently to what we expected. They normally build up with a three and a two and they didn’t. If one of our midfielders jumped they could play through, so we had to flatten our midfield to make them go around us and when we did that I thought we looked really solid."

Jay Rodriguez’s 82nd minute penalty, after Manuel Benson’s cross reared up against Grant Hanley, inflicted a fourth defeat in the last five.

City's under-fire head coach knows the stakes are high ahead of Alex Neil’s latest Norfolk return on Saturday.

"What is important is we stop the bleeding, in terms of points," he said. "But I have no doubt if we can pick up seven, eight, nine points in these next four then that World Cup break prepares us for the second half of the season.

"This is a poor period in terms of results and the next four games are really important. I’ve got no doubt we have a really good squad of players, some are not available at the moment."