City reached Deadline Day dead end in left-back pursuit

Kenny McLean has been filling in as a makeshift left back option for Norwich City in recent weeks. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s search for an additional left-back option went down to the final day, with Dean Smith admitting to some disappointment at being unable to complete a deal.

After a spate of injuries to all three options in that position, Smith made little secret of his desire to recruit some extra cover whilst Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all spend significant periods on the treatment table.

Despite an extensive search that saw them enquire for four players and get down the line with one in particular, they were unable to beat Thursday’s deadline.

Smith, who admitted that there was a shed of disappointment surrounding their unsuccessful pursuit, is confident they have the cover whilst the absentees continue their injury progress.

“It’s not frustration but we’re a tad disappointed because we were working on one and trying to get it through but obviously we couldn’t do it in the end.

“I do believe we have enough in the squad to cope and hopefully one of the left backs comes back a little bit sooner than we think,” Smith said. “They all heal at different rates and times.

“We’ve got games that we need to get through without them but with Isaac (Hayden) coming back, it’s gives the opportunity for Kenny (McLean) and Sam (Byram) who can both play there.”

City will now be hoping that McLean and Byram, who has recently returned from another injury steback, can provide sufficient cover until the injured trio return, with Smith categorically ruling out the prospect of recruiting a free agent on a short-term basis.

Smith previously described the search as ‘unique’ due to the nature of the cover they were seeking.

Sam Byram is being wrapped in cotton wool after Norwich City's search for a extra left-back option fell through. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City’s chief doesn’t believe that impacted the pursuit however, with Norwich facing no financial problems in sourcing a potential option.

In the end, they were beaten by the clock and the market.

“If I was a player looking at it, you would want to go and play for Norwich,” Smith said, rejecting suggestions that the role may have created doubt among targets.

“We are competing at the top end of the Championship at the moment and it’s an opportunity to go and play for seven or eight games.

“If you’re at a football club where you’re not playing, then it can be pretty enticing. We just couldn’t get anything over the line.”