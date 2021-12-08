Smith yet to deliver his City verdict to Webber

Video

Dean Smith is yet to sit down with Stuart Webber to deliver his verdict on the Norwich City squad he inherited ahead of the upcoming January window.

Smith has already batted away speculation touting him with transfer interest in Hull City’s Jacob Greaves, while a number of his former Aston Villa players have been linked.

The City chief, however, is still assessing the raw material he has to work with between now and the New Year window opening.

“I spoke to Stuart when I first came into the club and said let me and Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) hit the ground running for three or four weeks and then we'll sit down and give you our honest opinions of where we see the club at the moment,” he said.

“We're still a couple of weeks or so away from sitting down with Stuart and talking about that. But as I said before, I've been happy with the application and the quality of the squad so far.

“I think we're a competitive club already. We've got a couple of injuries at the moment as well so on the whole it's quite a healthy squad. We've done some 11 versus 11 work and had to leave players off the pitch at the moment.

"There's a number of games to play before we even get to January so we're just concerned about these matches at the moment.”

City slipped to a first Premier League defeat under Smith at Tottenham, and host Manchester United this weekend. West Ham, Arsenal and Smith’s old club Villa are also on the horizon between now and Boxing Day.

“I see each game as a challenge. But also an opportunity to make our mark as well,” he said. “We were unbeaten in the whole of November yet still we're probably labelled with outside noise as being a really poor team.

"We just have to forget the outside noise and get on with what we’re about and we believe that we're Premier League players, and a Premier League team. And we hope to show teams we're going stay up this season.

“We have to try and channel all that support that we can get from our fans. But the only way the supporters will get behind you if they see a team that's trying, a team that's willing to work hard and be proud to play for the club.

"The biggest thing for me so far has been an unbelievable attitude from the players every day in training. If we take that onto a match day and we have the real strong connection with the fans that can get us over the line of Premier League survival, which is our aim this season.”