Smith takeaways: City boss on transfer ins and outs; Alex Neil

News

Milot Rashica has been touted with a Norwich City exit following relegation from the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's Championship game at Sunderland.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Friday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Transfer update - left back search

Still on going. I think we've got six days left. So that probably gives me another four opportunities to speak to you all about it.

(loan route looking the most likely at this stage?) There'll be a lot of plates spinning, you know, at every football club. We're no different where, you know, there'll be possibilities of ins and outs but you have to receive bids for your players and you have to go and put bids in for players to make sure anything can happen.

Whether it's a loan or a permanent signing, you're always looking and you've always got certain plates spinning because you never know what's going to happen.

I can honestly say very rarely have I been sat in an office waiting, trying to get something over the line as that clock is ticking. Usually I have been tucked up in bed, and find out what's happened the next day. I've been quite fortunate that the clubs I have been out have been really forward thinking with good planning strategies.

Transfer update - Outgoings. Any firm interest in Aarons or Rashica?

No, nothing happening. Not that I'm led to believe. And as I say, you've always got so many things aligned, you've got to want a club that wants them and then we have to accept a bid, and the players have got to want to go, and you've also got agents who need to agree to the deal as well. So there's many things that have to align for that to happen. So, no, nothing at the moment.

(Sebastian Soto exit) You look at the depth in that department. We've got four senior centre forwards in the club at the moment. So the depth that we've got is quite strong. And we just felt, and he felt, it was best for his career to move on.

His relationship with Alex Neil

I know all about what he did getting this club promoted through the play-offs to the Premier League. I've come across him a number of times when we have played against each other. Obviously when he was at Preston.

He had a great promotion last season. A lot of other managers have gone in there and found it really tough at Sunderland, and he's got them promoted in his first attempt. A good manager. And his team is always hard to play against.

I watched them at Stoke last weekend and I think he would agree with me he wasn't happy with what he saw in the first half, because he looked very angry.

But second half they definitely played a lot better. From the games that I've seen on video as well they are very much a front foot team.