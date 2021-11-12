Video
Does New York photo rule Smith out of City race?
Dean Smith has reunited with his family in America despite speculation linking him to the head coach's position at Norwich City.
The ex-Aston Villa boss was sacked as head coach of his boyhood club on Sunday and has reportedly held talks with the Canaries over replacing Daniel Farke in the dugout at Carrow Road.
Sky Sports reported on Thursday evening that Smith had been interviewed for the position and was impressive, boasting an in-depth knowledge of the squad, putting forward a clear playing style and culture.
Smith appears to be in America with his son in New York though, with a photo being posted on Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning. His son, Jamie, studies and plays football at North Carolina State University.
While talks could have been held over a video call, the emergence of the image while the former Brentford boss is making headlines in connection to the Norwich job has certainly got Canaries fans talking.
Norwich have spoken to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard about the post, with some reports suggesting he was on the cusp of getting the job. Kjetil Knutsen, coach at Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt, has also been touted with the role.
It's understood City are hoping to announce their next boss by the end of the weekend and want their new man in place before the bulk of the squad return from international duty to allow them to step up preparations for their next Premier League fixture against Southampton at Carrow Road.
