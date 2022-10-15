Smith takeaways: Fury, first half failings; Hayden debut

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 2-1 Championship loss at Watford.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call at Vicarage Road on Saturday night.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Overview

Very frustrated because we knew they would be a physical team. Very athletic and we played in front of them for 45 minutes. If you do that they will win the ball back and punish you.

When you make those runs down the side they don't like it. They won too many duels. We didn't get close enough in the first half and we conceded two poor goals.

I just felt after the first 10 minutes it was even. The penalty save seemed to give them more of a lift than us. Their first goal comes from our corner, the second goal from a throw in. We never got close enough to them, we never got in their faces and make it tough when they got in our half.

We had spoken about that. We had spoken about trying to work those switches of play and we got Sam (Byram) in a few times but didn't use it enough. When it was a foot race Sarge (Josh Sargent) and Teemu (Pukki) had the legs of their centre halves all day.

Manner of the goals conceded

A lot of mistakes. We had bodies back. For the first goal, Dowler (Kieran Dowell) gets himself back in and makes contact with Kienan Davis but lets (Imran) Louza have a free run and Grant Hanley never managed to get there.

For the second goal, we didn't react quick enough.

One win in five, back-to-back defeats. Time for a few home truths?

Our standards are set. We shouldn't be losing two games in a row in this league with the squad we have got. The players will be smarting from that. I expect a reaction now at Carrow Road on Tuesday.

They got it at half-time from me. That is for sure. Too many running off the back of us, too many duels not won. They got it at half-time. Hence the changes.

Isaac Hayden debut

I had a chat with him and he felt he was ready to contribute. He said to me, 45 minutes. In my head I was thinking 10 or 15 minutes. But unfortunately it was a case of needs must, at the time. We were losing the physical battle in midfield and he was needed.

The good thing is he got that 45 under his belt and we'll see how he reacts to that in the next couple of days. He is a proper man. He is physical, he can win tackles, he can win headers. He knows how to use the ball, he knows where to be on the pitch.

He is a good player. That is why we signed him. It has been frustrating for all parties that is the first minutes he has got for us this season.

Andrew Omobamidele injury?

It looks like he has gone over on his ankle. I thought it was a foul at the time. We never seem to get too many of those this season. It is too early to tell. We'll have to see how he is over the next couple of days.

We obviously have Gibbo (Ben Gibson) who is waiting in the wings.