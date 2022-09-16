PRESSER: Norwich City v West Brom

Press conference

Dean Smith will preview Norwich City's Championship home clash with West Brom - and we will bring you all the key lines from Colney first.

Norwich welcome Steve Bruce's side to Carrow Road hoping to extend their winning run to seven matches, with the gap to third placed Blackburn currently sitting at four points.

Smith will provide an update on the fitness of captain Grant Hanley, who was replaced late on during the Canaries' 3-2 victory over Bristol City in midweek with a shoulder complaint.

Angus Gunn is expected to be absent for this weekend's clash after pulling out of training with a knee injury. The keeper is expected to miss five days after having an injection.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Isaac Hayden are on the road to recovery, with Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen still absent.

West Brom have only won once this season, drawing six. Bruce is coming under increasing pressure, despite their performances being better than their points return suggest.

The ex-City defender arrives at Carrow Road in need of a victory.

- Follow the updates from Smith's pre-match press conference as they happen via the live blog above