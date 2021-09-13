Dickson-Peters' hat-trick inspires stunning comeback for City youngsters

Video

Published: 2:44 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM September 13, 2021

Tom Dickson-Peters scored a hat-trick in Norwich City U23s 3-3 Premier League Cup draw with Derby County's U23s - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Dickson-Peters sealed a stoppage time hat-trick to earn Norwich City's Under-23s an opening Premier League Cup point in a 3-3 thriller against Derby County's U23s at Colney.

The Scottish youth international smacked home from close range in the 92nd minute to ensure Alan Neilson's squad picked up a point in their Group C meeting.

None of Daniel Farke's senior personnel were on duty in a line up that featured former Ipswich Town prospect Liam Gibbs.

Osazee Aghatise put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute with a cool slot past Dylan Berry.

Dickson-Peters levelled just before the interval when he finished Jon Rowe's cross.

But Derby went back in front on the stroke of half-time with a close range header from Bartosz Cybulski.

The Polish youth international striker headed home from a few yards out after his initial effort hit the crossbar.

City carved out a number of chances for the equaliser but Derby slotted a third from the penalty spot in the 70th minute from Ali Al Hamadi, after the Rams' substitute had been fouled by Saxon Earley.

But the hosts roared back with Dickson-Peters reducing the deficit from Josh Giurgi's pass in the 83rd minute.

Rams' keeper Harrison Foulkes denied the powerful forward a hat-trick in the 87th minute when he saved with his legs, but Dickson-Peters had the final word when he reacted quickest to score from a goalmouth scramble in stoppage time.

The Canaries have been drawn with Charlton, Reading and the Rams in their qualifying section. The top two advance to the knockout stages.

Neilson's squad have won three of their opening four Premier League Two games this season, and beat Aston Villa's U23s 4-2 at Carrow Road last Friday.

Norwich City U23s: Berry, Earley (Shipley 77), Tomkinson (C), Warner, Giurgi, Gibbs, Kamara, Clarke (Khumbeni 46), Springett (Brooke 73), Rowe, Dickson-Peters. Subs: Rose, Hutchinson.

Booking: Kamara

Goals: Dickson-Peters (42, 83, 90+2)

Derby County U23s: Foulkes, Burton, Hutchinson, L Thompson, Bardell, Cashin (C), S Thompson (Al Hamadi, 65), Clarke, Cybulski, Dixon, Aghatise. Subs: Solomon, Randle, Grewal-Pollard, Ebiowei.

Bookings: Bardell, Burton

Goals: Aghatise (15), Cybulski (45), Al Hamadi (70)