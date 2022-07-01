Paddy's Pointers: Dereham 0-4 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivers his Dereham verdict following Norwich City's pre-season 4-0 friendly win at Aldiss Park on Friday night.

Jordan Hugill's brace, Tom Dickson-Peters' smart finish and Kieran Dowell's late penalty sealed a victory against the Magpies in front of a big crowd.

Isaac Hayden was missing but Todd Cantwell did return to the Norwich ranks.

Paddy reflected on what the future could now hold for Cantwell, along with the shadow men who caught the eye and why Smith's other signing of the summer made his mark.