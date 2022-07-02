Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Gallery

PICTURES: Back to business for Norwich City at Dereham

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:14 AM July 2, 2022
Updated: 9:18 AM July 2, 2022
Norwich City opened their pre-season at Dereham on Friday

Norwich City opened their pre-season at Dereham on Friday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City started their pre-season campaign in impressive fashion, beating Dereham Town 4-0 at Aldiss Park.

Goals from Jordan Hugill, Tom Dickson-Peters and Kieran Dowell sealed the victory for Dean Smith’s side in front of a crowd in the region of 3,000 on Friday night in the summer sunshine.

Hugill opened the scoring with a tap-in in the first half, nodding home after Tyrese Omotoye had headed Todd Cantwell’s corner back across goal.

An entirely changed Norwich 11 emerged for the second half, and produced exactly the same result as their peers. A well-worked team goal was well finished by Dickson-Peters for 3-0, before Dowell's penalty kick made it four.

Our photographer Paul Chesterton was in attendance. Here is a selection of his pictures from the opening pre-season friendly.

The traveling Norwich fans during the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by P

The traveling Norwich fans during the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The traveling Norwich fans during the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by P

The traveling Norwich fans during the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dere

Kenny McLean of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The players take to the pitch before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture b

The players take to the pitch before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber and Neil Adams before the Pre-season friendly match at

Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber and Neil Adams before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Angus Gunn of Norwich before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul C

Angus Gunn of Norwich before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players arrive before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by P

The Norwich players arrive before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players arrive before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by P

The Norwich players arrive before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players arrive before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by P

The Norwich players arrive before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture b

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The traveling Norwich fans before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by P

The traveling Norwich fans before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The players take to the pitch before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture b

The players take to the pitch before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The players take to the pitch before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture b

The players take to the pitch before the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


