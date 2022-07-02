PICTURES: Back to business for Norwich City at Dereham

Gallery

Norwich City opened their pre-season at Dereham on Friday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City started their pre-season campaign in impressive fashion, beating Dereham Town 4-0 at Aldiss Park.

Goals from Jordan Hugill, Tom Dickson-Peters and Kieran Dowell sealed the victory for Dean Smith’s side in front of a crowd in the region of 3,000 on Friday night in the summer sunshine.

Hugill opened the scoring with a tap-in in the first half, nodding home after Tyrese Omotoye had headed Todd Cantwell’s corner back across goal.

An entirely changed Norwich 11 emerged for the second half, and produced exactly the same result as their peers. A well-worked team goal was well finished by Dickson-Peters for 3-0, before Dowell's penalty kick made it four.

Our photographer Paul Chesterton was in attendance. Here is a selection of his pictures from the opening pre-season friendly.

