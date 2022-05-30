Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City to begin pre-season schedule against Dereham Town

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:10 PM May 30, 2022
Updated: 2:18 PM May 30, 2022
Norwich City begin their pre-season programme at Dereham Town on July 1.

Norwich City begin their pre-season programme at Dereham Town on July 1. - Credit: Matthew Usher/Archant

Norwich City will begin their pre-season schedule away at Dereham Town at Aldiss Park on Friday, July 1. 

The Canaries released more details around their pre-season schedule and will head to the Magpies as part of head coach Dean Smith’s preparations for the 2022/23 Championship campaign. 

City will then travel to Bavaria in Germany on an eight-day training camp with an open training session and another fixture planned. More details on these will be announced at a later date. 

City return to take on King’s Lynn Town at The Walks on Tuesday, July 12 (7.30pm kick-off) and there will be another fixture around the weekend of July 16, although the opponent is yet to be confirmed. 

On the penultimate weekend prior to the kick off of the new season City will travel to Scotland for back-to-back fixtures against top-flight opposition. 

On Saturday, July 23 the Canaries will face Celtic at Celtic Park, kick off 3pm. The following day, on Sunday, July 24, City will then face Hibernian at Easter Road, kick off 2pm. 

The new Sky Bet Championship season will then kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 30. City’s full fixture list for the new season will be announced on Thursday, June 23. 

