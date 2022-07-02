Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
VERDICT: Dereham Town 0-4 Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2022
Jordan Hugill of Norwich heads for goal during the Pre-season friendly match at Aldiss Park, Dereham

Jordan Hugill scored twice as Norwich City beat Dereham Town 4-0 on Friday evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City opened their pre-season account with a comfortable 4-0 victory over non-league outfit Dereham Town on Friday evening - and you can watch Connor Southwell's verdict now. 

Goals from Jordan Hugill, Tom Dickson-Peters and Kieran Dowell saw Dean Smith's men begin their preparations for the new Championship season in a winning fashion in front of 3,000 supporters at Aldiss Park.

Todd Cantwell returned to the City squad and played a pivotal role in the opening two goals of the evening. 

City fielded a different side in either half, with both XIs containing a mix of experienced and U23 players as Dean Smith continues to assess his squad. 

Norwich travel to Germany on Sunday ahead of a week-long training camp in Bavaria. That will include a game against Bundesliga Two outfit Jahn Regensburg.

- You can watch our chief Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell's big match verdict via the video above

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon