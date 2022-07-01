NCFC LIVE: Canaries begin pre-season with Dereham Town trip

Match Coverage

Norwich City begin their pre-season schedule with a short trip to Dereham Town tonight. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City begin their preparations for the 2022/23 Championship season tonight with a short trip up the A47 to Aldiss Park to face Dereham Town - and you can follow updates live with our matchday blog.

Dean Smith's side will kickstart their warm-up matches with an encounter against the non-league side, in-front of a strong crowd hoping to witness a positive performance for their side.

Sporting their new home strip, the hope is that an emphatic performance will help continue to shift the narrative after a tough end to last season's campaign that culminated in Premier League relegation.

Norwich will be without a core of senior players who are enjoying an extended break after playing international fixtures last month, including Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Grant Hanley among others.

Dereham are a step four side who will play their football in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after being moved from the Ismithian North Division. They are managed by ex-City youth player Adam Gusterson.

Smith is expected to rotate his squad heavily throughout this fixture, with improving fitness being the key aim as Norwich build-up to their opening Championship fixture away to Cardiff on July 30.

These teams last met in pre-season in 2014, when Kyle Lafferty's goal secured a 1-0 win for Neil Adams' side.

- You can join in with the debate and follow live updates from Aldiss Park throughout the evening with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell