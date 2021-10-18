Ex-Premier League referee sides with Bankes over Maupay flashpoint

Video

Published: 2:44 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM October 18, 2021

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was furious with Brighton striker Neal Maupay after believing he was searching for a penalty after going down inside the box. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dermot Gallagher believes Peter Bankes got the crucial decision right on Saturday after Brighton striker Neal Maupay went down inside the area after a challenge from Norwich City keeper Tim Krul.

The French striker was furious that no penalty was awarded and replays suggested there was a very minor touch from City's shot-stopper.

VAR also reviewed the incident and concluded that no foul was committed, despite protests from the Seagulls squad.

Brighton boss Graham Potter admitted after the game that he felt the contact wasn't strong enough for the technology to overrule the referee, with the threshold for VAR getting higher this season.

Gallagher appears on Sky Sports every weekend discussing the controversial incidents across the Premier League and has backed Bankes' decision on this occasion.

"I looked at this over and over again and I actually go with the referee. What I'd say is there is minimal contact. There is no doubt he gets a little clip, but it is minimal.

"We talk about whether it impacts on a player and I don't think it impacts on Maupay to go down like that. What I would say is the VAR is certainly not going to overturn that," he said on Ref Watch on Sky Sports.

"The VAR isn't there to re-referee the game. It is there to ask whether the referee has made a big error and if the referee gives a penalty, he will say there is enough contact to take him down. He will relay that to the VAR and the VAR would say the pictures show he has touched him, and they would stick with the penalty."

During the live broadcast of Soccer Saturday at the weekend, presenter Jeff Stelling was left incensed after the decision - believing it was a clear penalty in Brighton's favour.

🤯 “How can you not see that he’s clipped him?!”



💙 Jeff Stelling believes that #BHAFC should’ve just had a penalty after Maupay went down in the box!pic.twitter.com/QBH4dP1z0u — Seagulls Central (@SeagullsCentral) October 16, 2021

Stelling waved Paul Merson's glasses in front of the camera and bemoaned VAR for not overturning the decision and awarding a spot kick.

"I mean seriously, seriously. You can see he [Krul] has clipped Maupay. You have VAR, you have seen it about 10 times," he said on Sky Sports.

"How can you not see that he has clipped him? Seriously. What is the point of VAR if you can't see that seriously?"

