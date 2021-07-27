Norwich City transfer rumour: Boro full-back on the radar

Video

Published: 3:10 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 3:16 PM July 27, 2021

Norwich City are one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence.

The 20-year-old is generating plenty of interest after making 40 appearances for Neil Warnock's men last season, with the Canaries said to be keen as they continue their search for full-back cover this summer.

Mike McGrath of the Telegraph has stated that Everton, West Ham and Norwich are all monitoring the youngster after an impressive season with Boro.

Spence, who came through the academy at Fulham, can also operate at left-back and that versatility is among the attributes being searched for by City as they look to add cover for Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons.

Aarons is increasingly likely to remain at Carrow Road beyond the deadline but interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid is believed to be genuine. There would have to be plenty of movement before either become a reality.

Hopes of a return for Sam Byram remain in the balance after a fresh setback prior to City's friendly with King's Lynn Town. The Canaries had been hopeful that he would feature in the behind closed door's fixture against Lincoln and Huddersfield.

Spence would offer City cover in both full-back areas, with Boro reportedly asking for a fee of £5million earlier in the summer.

Wolves and Rangers have also been linked with a move for the highly-rated full-back and reports in the north east state Boro are braced for strong interest in his services this summer.

Spence's contract at the Riverside Stadium expires in 2023 and he was scouted by a number of Premier League clubs last season.

The right-back made his name under Jonathan Woodgate, who made him a regular first-team operator for Middlesbrough. His development has continued under the experienced Warnock, who has made him his preferred option in that position.

Speaking about Spence's potential in November, Warnock told Teesside Live: “There are not many players where you can say it’s all up to them personally how far they go – it’s what’s between the ears. He could be playing at a top club in England or in non-league in five years, I don’t know.

“Application, dedication, all these things come into it. He’s got the tools, there’s no doubt about that.”