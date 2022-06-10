Released City duo find new clubs

Released Norwich City duo Reece McAlear and Josip Drmic have found new clubs. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josip Drmic has signed for Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb following his release from Norwich City.

The Swiss international spent 18 months in the country on loan with Rijeka, scoring 21 goals in 30 matches last season in the Prva HNL.

Rijeka finished fourth last season, 14 points from Dinamo and just missing out on the European qualification places. Drmic ended the campaign as the second-highest goalscorer behind Marko Livaja.

Drmic signed for City on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2019, but he scored just one Premier League goal for the Canaries - a late consolation in a 5-1 defeat to Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

City's relegation saw Drmic become surplus to requirements and he was released earlier this summer.

Speaking to Dinamo's official channels after penning a three year contract, he expressed his delight at signing for the Croatian champions.

"I am extremely happy and proud of this moment," Drmic said. "Dinamo is the Croatian champion, the best Croatian club, continuously wins trophies in domestic competitions and performs regularly in European competitions.

"I will personally do my best to thank the club for the trust they have gained in their field games and goals. I believe that Dinamo will continue with good results in the new season through the Super Cup match, then the championship and the Cup, and through the qualifications for the Champions League.

"The goals of the club are very high, but the quality of the players, staff and the whole team is also high. With the support of Dinamo fans as it was especially this season."

Reece McAlear also featured among the list of released players from Norwich this summer and the in-demand Scotland U21 international has signed for League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

As we reported in April, there was plenty of interest in the midfielder who played a significant role in Inverness' charge to the Scottish Championship play-off final, including netting a brace in the first leg.

Tranmere sporting director and ex-Norwich striker James Vaughan is delighted to have beaten a host of clubs to his signature and believes the signing is a statement of intent ahead of the new season.

“Reece is a player who we see real quality in and a player who we feel can develop and push on to reach his potential," he said.

“We’ve watched Reece and he has had mens first team experience after a successful season with Inverness, scoring some vital goals and showing his all round skill set that he has.

“The signing of Reece is one we’re really happy with and one that epitomises what we’re looking to do with our recruitment and development of players.”