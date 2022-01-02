Norwich City transfer rumours: Bradford youngster interesting Canaries

Video

Norwich City are reportedly showing an interest in Scotland Under-21 international Elliot Watt.

The midfielder, who has started all bar one of Bradford City's games in League Two this season, is out of contract at the end of the season with Norwich taking an interest, according to Scottish outlet the Daily Record.

Watt, a central midfielder, is reportedly being eyed up as a potential option should the Canaries drop down to the Championship next season.

Bantams boss Derek Adams revealed last month that Watt's agent had fielded a couple of enquiries from other clubs as speculation surrounding his future intensifies.

The report suggests Blackpool are also among those keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, who has made three appearances for Scotland's U21 side.

Watt started his career with Liverpool's academy and also had spells at Blackburn and hometown club Preston during his time as a development player.

It was with Wolverhampton Wanderers where he signed his first professional deal in 2017, making his professional debut a year later in an EFL Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

A loan spell with Carlisle United in 2020 saw him catch the eye of Bradford City, who made a move to sign him permanently that summer. The Scot played every game last season and was named as the club's young player of the year.

Watt has played alongside current City loanee Billy Gilmour in the Scotland youth ranks and his technique on the ball has seen him draw praise from a number of coaches, including his current boss Adams.

Transfer news LIVE: Scotland U21 kid Elliot Watt attracts Norwich interest



⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/CgLNe3GJsH pic.twitter.com/crHnwynKiH — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) January 2, 2022

Speaking about his future last month to the Telegraph and Argus, Watt insisted he remained happy at Valley Parade.

“It’s irrelevant to me - like people giving me stick on Twitter or social media.

“I’m here at Bradford and the most important thing to me is about being the best player I can be in training and then performing for Bradford City on a Saturday.

“Rumours, or whatever you want to call it, mean nothing to me.

“I’m obviously under contract at Bradford City and until I’m not I’ll give my all for the club to get them back to where they should be.”

Download the PinkUn + App