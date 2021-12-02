England women to play at Carrow Road in 2022

Video

Lauren Hemp is set for a return to Norfolk as England's women visit Carrow Road in February 2022. - Credit: PA

It's not often that an England team rocks up to Carrow Road for a tournament.

But in February 2022, England's women will come to Norfolk to compete in a four-team invitational tournament including Spain, Canada and Germany.

One of the three matchdays will take place in NR1, with Sarina Wiegman bringing her team to the home of Norwich City to face Spain in the opening game of the day.

That will be followed by Canada's clash with Germany. Both games will take place on Sunday, February 20 2022, 24 hours after City's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The occasion will mark somewhat of a homecoming for star winger Lauren Hemp, who netted a hat-trick in the Lionesses 20-0 thrashing of Latvia earlier this week.

Hemp, originally from North Walsham, plays her club football at Manchester City and is one of the brightest young talents in the women's game. Ellen White, who became England's recording goalscorer in midweek, could also play at Carrow Road.

England have enjoyed success in recent years, finishing third in the 2015 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the 2017 European Championship and winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.

The idea behind the tournament is to continue the growth of the women's game by bringing it to different grounds including Carrow Road.

Baroness Sue Campbell, director of women's football at the FA, has reiterated that message as she discussed the new tournament.

“Giving England fans the opportunity to see their team take on some of the best opposition in the world on an annual basis will create substantial interest, leading to a broader fanbase and strengthening grassroots participation.

England's Jill Scott celebrates after the Women's FIFA World Cup Qualifying - Group D match between England and Latvia at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster. Picture date: Tuesday November 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

"It will also provide the England team with the best preparation heading into the major tournaments over the next four years," she is quoted as saying by the Canaries' official channels.

“Pitch International is a world-leader in organising events, has a superb track-record in women’s football, and is perfectly placed to lead the delivery of this new tournament.”

Tickets for all three England fixtures will be available to purchase in early December via www.TheFA.com/tickets.

