City old boy opens up on Covid issues

Interview

Published: 12:34 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM October 19, 2021

Ben Godfrey has had a year of highs and lows since swapping Norwich City for Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's former record sale, Ben Godfrey, admits the impact of being diagnosed with Covid was 'horrendous', after he was sidelined for the start of Everton's season.

Godfrey sealed a big money move from the Canaries 12 months ago last weekend, in a year which has brought him a regular start for the Toffees and a call up to England's pre-Euros training group.

The 23-year-old failed to make the final cut for Gareth Southgate's tournament squad, and then missed the start of the season after being diagnosed with the virus.

Godfrey did feature against his old club in last month's 2-0 Premier League win, but admits it has been a slow road to get back in tip top shape.

"It was horrendous," said the defender. "The timing of it was frustrating, especially knowing the fans were back in the stadium as well.

"For me, the recovery side of it was tough. The first couple of games back were awful - my breathing and I found myself fatiguing really early on in games, even after a single sprint when normally I'd back myself to be up and down.

"I'd be blowing in the first few minutes - it was mad... You can't describe it unless you've experienced it.

"It was like you had someone else's body. I'd make a sprint and it'd feel like I'd played 88 minutes, even though it was five minutes into a game.

"The past couple of games I've felt a lot better and more or less back to myself now, which has been good."

NCFC Extra: Todd Cantwell's challenge at Norwich City

Godfrey, speaking to Everton TV, has reflected on a whirlwind spell since leaving Carrow Road.

"It's flown by," he said. "I've absolutely loved every second of it. It's mad that's it's been a year - I can't believe that. But, yes, I've really enjoyed it and I hope there are many more years to come.

"It's a great club to be part of. We have great lads in the dressing room and everyone around me is here to help me learn. I'm really enjoying my football here and I'm sure every player would tell you the same.

"It's been a good year for me."