Godfrey had out-grown City's Championship quest

Published: 6:30 PM September 24, 2021

Ben Godfrey’s big money move to Everton made sense for Norwich City and for a player who had ‘out-grown’ the Championship for Daniel Farke.

The 23-year-old left for Merseyside in a then club record move, following the Canaries’ Premier League relegation in 2020.

Godfrey got himself on the fringes of England’s Euro2020 plans following a stellar debut season in blue.

“Ben can be pretty proud of himself and I am also unbelievably happy for Ben because of how he has developed,” said Farke, ahead of Saturday’s potential first reunion. “He had a big money move, which was also important in financial terms for the club during this pandemic.

"Of course, we would have wished to work further on with him but he had also out-grown the Championship.

“The number of appearances and the fact he more or less played every game for Everton since he joined shows this. We helped him make that transition from a holding midfielder to a more defensive player at centre back but he also played a lot the full back roles for Everton.

“Fantastic player, fantastic person. I think it will have a bright, bright future and yes, my fingers are always crossed for him. Hopefully he can’t shine that much against us. But his success is down to his personality, hard work and what he has invested so far in his career."

