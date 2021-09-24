Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Godfrey had out-grown City's Championship quest

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:30 PM September 24, 2021   
Ben Godfrey has become a key player for Everton since his Norwich City move

Ben Godfrey has become a key player for Everton since his Norwich City move - Credit: PA

Ben Godfrey’s big money move to Everton made sense for Norwich City and for a player who had ‘out-grown’ the Championship for Daniel Farke. 

The 23-year-old left for Merseyside in a then club record move, following the Canaries’ Premier League relegation in 2020. 

Godfrey got himself on the fringes of England’s Euro2020 plans following a stellar debut season in blue. 

“Ben can be pretty proud of himself and I am also unbelievably happy for Ben because of how he has developed,” said Farke, ahead of Saturday’s potential first reunion. “He had a big money move, which was also important in financial terms for the club during this pandemic.

"Of course, we would have wished to work further on with him but he had also out-grown the Championship.  

“The number of appearances and the fact he more or less played every game for Everton since he joined shows this. We helped him make that transition from a holding midfielder to a more defensive player at centre back but he also played a lot the full back roles for Everton.  

“Fantastic player, fantastic person. I think it will have a bright, bright future and yes, my fingers are always crossed for him. Hopefully he can’t shine that much against us. But his success is down to his personality, hard work and what he has invested so far in his career." 

NCFC Extra: Everton v Norwich City team news

Most Read

  1. 1 Derby County struggles vindicate Norwich approach for Farke
  2. 2 PRESSER: Everton v City - Rashica a doubt; Normann and Sargent fit
  3. 3 Farke reveals Tzolis' 'punishment' for penalty gaffe
  1. 4 Iwan Roberts: Don't blame formations for Norwich City's poor form
  2. 5 So where's Norwich City's next point coming from?
  3. 6 City star pencils in Anthony Joshua night out after Everton clash
  4. 7 Honesty is the best policy for City, according to ex-Canaries winger
  5. 8 'There's more to come' - Gilmour reflects on start to life at Norwich
  6. 9 Farke on why three could be the magic number for City
  7. 10 Reader letter: How Roy Hodgson can save Norwich City
Everton vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blackburn Rovers' Junior Hoilett (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jamie O'Hara during the Barclay

Talksport pundit unimpressed by Norwich City... again!

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke after Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road against Liverpool

Opinion

Was Farke right to 'go public' over a teenager's mistake?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship

David Hannant: It can't just be losing Emi, can it?

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City attacker Christos Tzolis' penalty miss proved costly and earned him an earful from Daniel Farke

Norwich City vs Liverpool | Video

Farke hammers Tzolis for penalty antics in City defeat

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon