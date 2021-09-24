Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PRESSER: Everton v City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:43 PM September 24, 2021   
Christos Tzolis made his mark in more ways than one for Norwich City against Liverpool

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League game at Everton - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

The Canaries' quest for their first points of the season takes them to a Goodison Park where they last won in the English top flight in 2019.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on the players who featured in the midweek League Cup exit to Liverpool.

The City chief made nine changes to his starting line up from the Premier League loss to Watford. Todd Cantwell was absent on Tuesday for personal reasons, while Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) is still expected to be sidelined for this weekend's Merseyside test.

Przemyslaw Placheta is targeting a return to team training after his Covid diagnosis from next week. Sam Byram is yet to re-join full team training after his 18 months on the sidelines. 

NCFC Extra: Don't blame Norwich City's formation insists Iwan Roberts

Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game at Everton throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com

Everton vs Norwich City
