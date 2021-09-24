PRESSER: Everton v City

Live

Published: 12:43 PM September 24, 2021

Christos Tzolis made his mark in more ways than one for Norwich City against Liverpool

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League game at Everton - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

The Canaries' quest for their first points of the season takes them to a Goodison Park where they last won in the English top flight in 2019.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on the players who featured in the midweek League Cup exit to Liverpool.

The City chief made nine changes to his starting line up from the Premier League loss to Watford. Todd Cantwell was absent on Tuesday for personal reasons, while Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) is still expected to be sidelined for this weekend's Merseyside test.

Przemyslaw Placheta is targeting a return to team training after his Covid diagnosis from next week. Sam Byram is yet to re-join full team training after his 18 months on the sidelines.

