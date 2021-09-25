Farke on Everton loss and key penalty call

Video

Published: 7:02 PM September 25, 2021

Daniel Farke feels if Norwich City’s squad can block out ‘the negativity’ a first Premier League point of the season is coming, after the latest 2-0 defeat at Everton.

The Canaries were on the wrong side of a VAR call that awarded the Toffees a first half penalty on a pitchside review from the referee, when Allan tumbled over Ozan Kabak’s mistimed clearance.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then slotted in the final quarter, after Kenny McLean coughed up cheap possession deep in his own half.

Norwich is now the only professional club in England or Scotland without a point this season after a sixth straight top flight defeat.

“We definitely have the players to achieve our targets. I am 100pc convinced with this group,” said Farke. “Hard work is always the answer. People know the tough fixtures, the Covid situation, even some VAR decisions.

"Yes we are self-critical and against Watford we should produce a better performance to win points. But it is difficult for us to win points against Liverpool and Manchester City. But even here we proved we are not far away.

“We were not the worst side. The fact is it is a loss, that does not help the mood or the confidence. It feels inside the dressing room it is coming.

“There is a unity and commitment and if we can maintain this and not let the negativity come in then we have a chance to win points pretty soon.”

Farke felt the match official should have stuck to his original call when Allan went down in the Norwich penalty box.

“We will always be self-critical of what we can do, but it was definitely the wrong decision to overturn this decision,” he said. “We were told before the season these incidents with a straight leg to create a penalty, this is never given. This was exactly that situation.

“Allan put the ball more or less out for a goal kick. He realised it was too far away and Ozan Kabak’s leg is a bit too high but he uses his leg to go over.

"The referee realised this during the game. He had a perfect position. Righty so, he pointed for a goal kick until VAR force the referee to re-watch the situation.

“If you have to go and watch it in slow motion, with the pressure from the whole stadium wanting a penalty, it is not an easy decision for the referee. I am disappointed.

"Maybe the experienced player has used this moment for his team.

“You can argue it was naive and unnecessary for Ozan to have his foot that high in the air. But it wasn’t enough to bring Allan down.

"It is not easy for the referee to stick to his original decision. Probably in a home game it is never given against us.”