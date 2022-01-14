Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Updated

PRESSER: City v Everton - Cantwell fit and available

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:51 AM January 14, 2022
Updated: 9:49 AM January 14, 2022
Norwich City's Todd Cantwell has missed the last three games

Norwich City's Todd Cantwell has missed the last three games - Credit: PA

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game against Everton - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

Todd Cantwell is available after missing the Canaries' last three league and cup games with what Smith termed 'illness'. The midfielder has trained in the past two days and is part of Smith's plans for the Toffees.

Josh Sargent is also back after he was absent for the midweek 2-0 league defeat at West Ham due to his partner giving birth. 

Smith indicated he had no fresh fitness concerns from those who were on duty in the capital.

Billy Gilmour will remain with parent club Chelsea this week for treatment on an ankle injury before returning to the Canaries next week. 

Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) remain sidelined. Smith revealed Rupp has returned from treatment in Germany and could now target the upcoming FA Cup tie at Wolves, following a hamstring issue.

Mathias Normann, who underwent surgery to deal with an on going pelvic issue prior to Christmas, is back in light training.

Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) is a longer term absentee.

Recap the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City's game against Everton throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com


Norwich City vs Everton
