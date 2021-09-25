Match Report
Premier League
Everton F.C
Townsend (pen) 29, Doucoure 77
Norwich City
EVERTON 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City's hunt for a Premier League point goes on after they were beaten 2-0 by Everton despite an encouraging second-half display.
Daniel Farke opted to change formation and that yield a more defensively organised display but City lacked penetration for large portions of the game at Goodison Park.
In the end, it was two individual errors that were punished by the injury hit Toffees, with Ozan Kabak recklessly fouling Allan for a penalty in the first half. That said, the Brazilian midfielder did appear to be in control of the ball and was seemingly going to ground.
Kenny McLean was robbed in possession for the decisive goal. That saw Demarai Gray tee up Abdoulaye Doucoure to seal the three points for Rafa Benitez' men.
The Canaries' task doesn't get any easier with a trip to Burnley next weekend.
Everton (4-2-3-1)
SUBS:
15 Begovic (GK)
31 Lonergan (31)
2 Kenny
4 Holgate
24 Gordon (on for Townsend, 76)
26 Davies (on for Gray, 83)
32 Branthwaite
50 Simms
61 Dobbin (on for Iwobi, 89)
- Bookings: Digne (foul on Aarons, 56), Gordon (foul on Giannoulis, 90+2)
Norwich City (3-5-2)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
7 Rupp
8 Gilmour
10 Dowell
17 Rashica (on for Ozan Kabak, 69)
18 Tzolis (on for Normann, 69)
30 Giannoulis (on for Williams, 86)
35 Idah
44 Omobamidele
- Bookings: Kabak (foul on Rondon, 54), Lees-Melou (foul on Doucoure, 80), Williams (foul on Gordon, 84)
- Venue: Goodison Park
- Added on time: 2 mins/ 5 mins
- Referee: David Coote
- VAR: Lee Mason
KEY MOMENTS
19 - First major chance of the game falls to Everton. Brandon Williams is caught in possession and the Toffees counter through Abdoulaye Doucoure. His pass to Alex Iwobi allows the ex-Arsenal man to cross. Saloman Rondon tees up Andros Townsend in the box but his tame shot is held by Tim Krul
21 - Demarai Gray dances past Mathias Normann on the right before slashing a cross across the face of goal
26 - Kabak swipes Allan's thigh as the midfielder was bundling his way into the area. After a lengthy VAR check, David Coote heads to the monitor and awards a spot kick.
29 - GOAL EVERTON (TOWNSEND PEN) - The winger makes little mistake to send Krul the wrong way and put the hosts ahead from the spot. 1-0
45 - Normann's long-range effort is beaten away by Jordan Pickford
HALF TIME - EVERTON 1-0 NORWICH CITY
49 - Townsend goes close to doubling Everton's lead with a low shot that travels past the near post
52 - Normann draws an excellent save out of Pickford after Pukki laid the ball off from inside the area
57 - McLean delivers a wicked free-kick into the box after Aarons was fouled on the right by Digne. Ben Gibson can't make any contact with the ball from close range
77 - GOAL EVERTON (DOUCOURE) Despite a second-half where City dominated possession and territory, it was Everton who doubled their advantage courtesy of Doucoure. McLean was robbed of possession and they broke through Gray, who teed up the French midfielder to roll the ball home. 2-0
86 - Tim Krul makes a wonderful point blank stop to deny Godfrey from adding a third
FULL TIME - EVERTON 2-0 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS
Krul 6; Kabak 6, Hanley 6, Gibson 6; Aarons 6, Lees-Melou 6, Normann 7, McLean 5, Williams 5; Sargent 5, Pukki 5. SUBS: Rashica 5, Tzolis 5, Giannoulis N/A
MATCH STATS
(Everton - Norwich City)
Possession: 47% - 53%
Shots: 11 - 10
Shots on Target: 4 - 2
Corners: 6 - 4
Fouls: 12 - 9