2

Keane (og) 16, Idah 17

Everton F.C

1

Richarlison 60

CANARIES 2 EVERTON 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:55 PM January 15, 2022
Updated: 5:07 PM January 15, 2022
Adam Idah of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwi

Adam Idah poked in Norwich City's second goal of the afternoon against Everton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith described this week as 'massive' in the context of Norwich City's Premier League season, and they began it with an important 2-1 victory over Everton at Carrow Road. 

Despite sarcasm that has emanated from those terraces in recent weeks, this was a performance that displayed the heart, desire and passion Canaries supporters have come to expect from their side. 

After nine hours of Premier League football, an own goal from Michael Keane ended a goal drought that extended back to late November. 

Like London buses, two arrived in quick succession as City fans had another moment to savour 94 seconds later when Brandon Williams slotted Adam Idah through to grab his first top-flight goal. 

Everton, who have now only won one of their last 13 matches, did show more endeavour in the second half and grabbed a goal back through Richarlison's bicycle kick. 

But ultimately it didn't prove enough for the Toffees, with City recording a big win that moves them off the foot of the table. They face relegation rivals Watford on Friday evening. 

Norwich City 

(4-4-2)  

NCFC

Norwich City made two changes to their starting XI for the Premier League match at Carrow Road against Everton. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

28 Gunn (GK)
3 Byram (on for Williams, 77)
10 Dowell
11 Placheta
14 Cantwell
15 Kabak
18 Tzolis (on for Tzolis, 87)
30 Giannoulis (on for Aarons, 80)
46 Rowe

Head coach: Dean Smith 

- Bookings: Sargent (foul on Gray, 50), Aarons (foul on Calvert-Lewin, 66), Pukki (foul on Mykolenko, 70)

Everton 

(4-4-2) 

EFC

Everton's starting XI for their Premier League game against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

15 Begovic (GK)
2 Kenny
3 Patterson
4 Holgate
7 Richarlison (on for Rondon, 54)
13 Mina (on for Coleman, 54)
14 Townsend
25 Gbamin
34 El Ghazi

Manager: Rafa Benitez 

- Bookings: Keane (foul on Pukki, 47)

- Added on time: 1 mins/ 7 mins  

- Venue: Carrow Road 

- Referee: Andy Madley 

- VAR: John Brooks 

KEY MOMENTS 

8 - Bright start from Norwich without threatening Pickford's goal. Lees-Melou can't win the race to the loose ball as Rashica sees his curling free-kick cleared

10 - Gray wins a clever free-kick on the edge of the area after being bundled over by Lees-Melou. The winger's resulting shot is blocked by the defensive wall

13 - Lees-Melou's floated pass picks out Sargent on the right. He turns Mykolenko and then finds Aarons. His cross is blocked into Lees-Melou's path and his shot from range is held by Pickford, who was never troubled

15 - Gray jinks inside on the left and curls a shot into Krul's gloves

16 - GOAL NORWICH (KEANE OG) - After nine hours of football and six matches, Norwich finally find the net. There is a huge slice of fortune involved, as Sargent's curling cross is stabbed in by Keane. 1-0

17 - GOAL NORWICH - (IDAH) - You wait for one Norwich goal and two arrive within two minutes. Williams intercepts an Everton pass and charges up the pitch. His excellent pass picks out Idah, who gets to the ball before Pickford to poke the ball into the net. 2-0

34 - Coleman's cross is hooked goalwards towards Rondon, but Krul is able to collect his shot

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 2-0 EVERTON 

48 - Rashica's corner is headed away by Calvert-Lewin into the path of Lees-Melou, who hits a first time volley into the hands of Pickford

51 - Mykolenko gifts Idah with a golden opportunity to add a third. His back pass is straight to the feet on the Irishman, but Pickford gets out quickly to tackle

60 - GOAL EVERTON (RICHARLISON) - The substitute's acrobatic effort puts the visitors back into the contest after City fail to clear a corner from the right. 2-1

71 - Norwich living dangerously as Mina flicks Gomes' free-kick towards goal. Krul bravely collects amid pressure from Calvert-Lewin

83 - What an important block by Giannoulis! The Greek full-back threw himself in the way of Gordon's effort from close-range to prevent a goal-scoring opportunity for the visitors

85 - Godfrey has a low shot claimed by Krul

88 - Richarlison was flagged offside before Gomes fired the ball into the net for Everton

90+5 - Tzolis and Idah go close to wrapping up the contest for City, but the Irish striker is denied by Mina's block

90+8 - Rashica hits the post and the final whistle sounds!

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 2-1 EVERTON 

Josh Sargent of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Premier League match at Ca

Milot Rashica celebrates as Norwich City raced into a 2-0 lead against Everton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:  

Krul 6, Aarons 7, Hanley 9, Gibson 7, Williams, 8, Sargent 7, Lees-Melou 7, Sorensen 7, Rashica 7, Pukki 6, Idah 8. Subs: Byram 6, Giannoulis 7, Tzolis N/A

MATCH STATS: 

(Norwich City - Everton) 

Possession: 40% -60% 

Shots: 13 - 12

Shots on Target: 3 - 5 

XG: 1.41 - 0.88

Corners: 8 - 8

Fouls:  12 - 14

Norwich City vs Everton

