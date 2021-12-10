Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm Charlton FA Cup tie details

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:52 PM December 10, 2021
General view of the action on the pitch from the stands during the Sky Bet League One match at the V

Norwich City will travel to the Valley to face Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup. - Credit: PA

Norwich City have confirmed the details of the FA Cup third-round tie against Charlton Athletic next month. 

The game against the Addicks will take on Sunday, January 9, owed to the game being selected for overseas coverage. 

City will face the League One side for only the second time in the competition when they travel to the Valley after the pair met in 2009. A 1-1 draw in the capital took the game to a replay, a game the Canaries lost 1-0 and culminated in Glenn Roeder losing his job. 

Norwich have progressed to the fourth round in both of the previous two years and will be hoping to achieve progression on this occasion. 

The game is sandwiched between Premier League games away to Leicester City and a home clash against Rafa Benitez' Everton. 

Ticketing details will be confirmed by the club in due course. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
