Norwich City to face Wolves in FA Cup fourth round

Breaking

Norwich City beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 at the Valley to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Norwich City will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The tie is scheduled to be played over the weekend between Friday, February 4 and Monday, February 7.

We have been drawn away to Wolves in the fourth round of the #EmiratesFACup!



The tie is scheduled to take place between Friday, February 4 and Monday, February 7.#NCFC pic.twitter.com/fayW4y9W5Y — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 9, 2022

As it currently stands, that is set to be City's first game back after the winter break scheduled to take place at the end of January.

City have only played Wolves twice in the FA Cup, both ending in defeats.

The first clash between the sides in this competition arrived in 1971, when Wolves thrashed the Canaries 5-1 in the third round at Molineux.

Their last meeting in the FA Cup arrived in 1980 in the fourth round, with Norwich leaving Molineux with a 1-1 draw and forcing a replay. Wolves had too much for City four days later, leaving Norfolk with a 3-2 victory.

Bruno Lage's men recorded a 3-0 victory over Championship side Sheffield United on Sunday to book their place in the next round. A brace from Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo's strike booked their place in fourth round draw.

City's most recent fixture against Wolves ended in a goalless draw at Carrow Road, with Dean Smith's men left ruing chances to win the game.

The Canaries booked their place in the fourth round on Sunday courtesy of a late winner from Milot Rashica as they beat Charlton 1-0 at the Valley.

It was City's fourth victory of the season in all competitions and the first time they have scored since the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United back in November.

Other highlights in the draw saw non-league side Kidderminster Harriers drawn at home to face Premier League West Ham United, whilst Cambridge United have also been rewarded with a home tie against Luton Town.

Jose Sa was the hero as Norwich City were held to a goalless draw against Wolves in November. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich