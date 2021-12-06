Norwich City drawn away to Charlton Athletic in FA Cup third round

Breaking

Norwich City will begin their FA Cup journey this season with an away trip to League One side Charlton Athletic.

The fixture will be played at some point during the weekend of the 7th January, with the club confirming details in due course. City's trip to the Valley is sandwiched between Premier League matches away at Leicester and a home game against Everton.

City's last and only encounter against Charlton in the FA Cup arrived in 2009, when the Addicks took Norwich to a replay before recording a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road in Glenn Roeder's final game in charge.

Ex-Ipswich midfielder Darren Ambrose netted the only goal as City's divisional rivals knocked them out of the FA Cup in the third round.

Norwich did face Charlton in the League Cup back in 2017 and eased past the London based side 4-1 with Josh Murphy netting a brace.

Charlton currently sit 15th in League One after a disappointing start to the campaign. Nigel Adkins has subsequently been sacked with ex-Addicks midfielder Johnnie Jackson currently the interim boss at the Valley.

He has overseen an upturn in results, with Charlton winning five of their last six matches.

The draw was made live on ITV4 ahead of the second-round clash between local non-league sides Boreham Wood vs St Albans City with ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman and Faye White drawing the ties from the hat.

City were ball number 30 in the draw and will be hoping to advance further than was the case last season, when they were knocked out in the fourth round by Barnsley at Oakwell.

Arturo Lupoli netted the equaliser as Norwich City drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round in 2009. - Credit: Focus Images

A 2-0 victory against Coventry City saw them progress beyond the third round last season, with Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill netting twice in as many minutes. It also saw goalkeeper Daniel Barden handed a start for the first time.

Winners of third-round ties will pocket £81,000 from the competition's prize fund - a much-needed boost for clubs who have seen their finances suffer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ultimately, the focus will surround Premier League survival for Canaries boss Dean Smith, who has taken a team to a cup final before when in charge of Aston Villa, although that was the EFL Cup and his side were beaten by Manchester City.

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW IN FULL

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal