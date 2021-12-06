Breaking
Norwich City drawn away to Charlton Athletic in FA Cup third round
- Credit: PA
Norwich City will begin their FA Cup journey this season with an away trip to League One side Charlton Athletic.
The fixture will be played at some point during the weekend of the 7th January, with the club confirming details in due course. City's trip to the Valley is sandwiched between Premier League matches away at Leicester and a home game against Everton.
City's last and only encounter against Charlton in the FA Cup arrived in 2009, when the Addicks took Norwich to a replay before recording a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road in Glenn Roeder's final game in charge.
Ex-Ipswich midfielder Darren Ambrose netted the only goal as City's divisional rivals knocked them out of the FA Cup in the third round.
Norwich did face Charlton in the League Cup back in 2017 and eased past the London based side 4-1 with Josh Murphy netting a brace.
Charlton currently sit 15th in League One after a disappointing start to the campaign. Nigel Adkins has subsequently been sacked with ex-Addicks midfielder Johnnie Jackson currently the interim boss at the Valley.
He has overseen an upturn in results, with Charlton winning five of their last six matches.
The draw was made live on ITV4 ahead of the second-round clash between local non-league sides Boreham Wood vs St Albans City with ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman and Faye White drawing the ties from the hat.
City were ball number 30 in the draw and will be hoping to advance further than was the case last season, when they were knocked out in the fourth round by Barnsley at Oakwell.
A 2-0 victory against Coventry City saw them progress beyond the third round last season, with Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill netting twice in as many minutes. It also saw goalkeeper Daniel Barden handed a start for the first time.
Winners of third-round ties will pocket £81,000 from the competition's prize fund - a much-needed boost for clubs who have seen their finances suffer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ultimately, the focus will surround Premier League survival for Canaries boss Dean Smith, who has taken a team to a cup final before when in charge of Aston Villa, although that was the EFL Cup and his side were beaten by Manchester City.
FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW IN FULL
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal