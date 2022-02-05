'Hard fought' - City fans reflect on dogged cup win against Wolves

Opinion

It was an FA Cup victory to cherish for Norwich City against fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have won four of their five matches in 2022 and are looking a vastly improved outfit under the stewardship of Dean Smith.

Their 1-0 FA Cup fourth round victory over Wolves required brawn over beauty, but they dug in to secure an impressive win at Molineux.

Beyond a tricky Christmas period where City's squad was decimated by Covid, injuries and illness, there has been a noticeable improvement in their work in both the Premier League and the FA Cup since Smith's arrival in November.

Kenny McLean's clever header proved enough to book their place in Sunday's fifth round draw but it required a vast collective effort to overcome a Wolves side with the second best defensive record in the Premier League.

From a spot that looked full of despair and darkness, there is life in Norwich City once again.

City now bounce into Wednesday's crunch encounter against Crystal Palace with plenty of momentum and in good form.

