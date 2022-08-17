Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lodge loan bid for Metz left-back

Norwich City have reportedly lodged a loan bid for FC Metz left-back Fali Cande, according to reports.

The Canaries are hoping that the Guinea-Bissau international can provide a solution in an area of the pitch where they have been left short by injuries.

Football Insider's Pete O'Rouke is reporting that Norwich have lodged a loan bid for Cande, with the hope of completing a deal to sign the defender later this week.

Cande only joined Metz from Portuguese side Portimonense in January and was helpless as they were relegated to the second division in France.

Work permit qualification wouldn't be an issue, with Cande playing in both the top-flight in Portugal and France last season as well as being a full international.

He can play a multitude of positions, including as a left winger and as a central defender if required.

Cande began his career with Portuguese outfit Estrela da Amadora, as well as featuring for Porto and a host of other clubs during his formative years.

He signed for Portimonense in 2020 from Benfica B, and made his debut during a 2-2 draw with Porto. A string of impressive performances in the top-flight prompted Metz to display an interest in him, convincing him to sign for the club in the January transfer window.

City lost three left-back options in Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen to injury in the last week, with midfielder Kenny McLean filling that position during their 2-1 victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Giannoulis is expected to miss eight weeks of action, whilst McCallum won't be available to play again until after the World Cup break. Norwich have also sent Bali Mumba out of loan to Plymouth, with no recall option being inserted into that deal.

Dimitris Giannoulis was stretchered off during Norwich's draw with Wigan with an ankle ligament injury. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Smith confirmed that Norwich would re-enter the market in the hope of adding cover to that role, with Sam Byram also making his way back from injury.

“We're top heavy at the top of the pitch at the moment, but with the injuries to two left backs, it leaves us a little bit light,” he said. “It was pleasing that Jon Tomkinson came in and did well the other night, which gives us four centre halves and hopefully Sam getting back to full fitness as well.

"But two left backs getting injured leaves us a little bit light in that area."