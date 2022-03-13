'Game over' - City fans angry after 2-1 defeat to Leeds

Match reaction

Kenny McLean sums up how Norwich City fans are feeling after a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road. - Credit: PA

Norwich City supporters have been left angry and concerned for the future as their relegation from the Premier League moved closer with a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

Joe Gelhardt's late winner condemned the Canaries to their 20th defeat of the season and their performance, particularly in the first half, was underpar and worrying.

They are now in a worse position than they were at the same stage of the painful 2019/20 season, when they failed to pick up a single point from any of their nine remaining games.

A late Kenny McLean equaliser looked like City were going to head home from Yorkshire with a point that would have delayed the inevitable, but it now looks like some mountain for Dean Smith's squad to climb if they are to stay in the division.

Supporters have expressed concern about the direction of travel after rhetoric from senior people at the club before this season that suggested this time would be different.

But, as so often is the case for City in the Premier League, it looks set to be another relegation where everyone will be asking questions of those that matter.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters via social media above and below