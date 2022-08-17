City trio to appear at fans forum

News

Norwich City trio Tim Krul, Onel Hernandez and Liam Gibbs are set to appear at a fans' forum event next week.

Hosted by the Norwich City Fans Social Club, the three will be answering questions from Canaries legend Darren Eadie and from the live audience present on the night.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 25 at 7.30pm in the Top of the Terrace at Carrow Road, with entry costing £5 for adults and £1 for those under 18s accompanied by an adult.

Doors open at 6.45pm, with no need to book tickets - simply turn up on the night and pay the cashiers at the desk as you arrive.

The trio will be offering insight into what it's like to play for the club, discussing the start to the Championship season and answering questions from supporters.

The Fans Social Club host an array of event throughout the season designed to raise money for the Community Sports Foundation.