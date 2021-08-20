Williams, Normann and City's final transfer push

Video

Published: 3:12 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 3:58 PM August 20, 2021

Daniel Farke was coy on the pending arrival of Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on loan but is excited about Norwich City’s final push in the transfer window.

Williams is expected to complete the formalities on a season long switch over this weekend, with the Canaries also in the north-west to face the Red Devils' rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Rostov’s defensive midfielder, Mathias Normann, is another they have tracked for months, with talks believed to be continuing between the parties ahead of the August 31 deadline.

City also took a look at former England defender Gary Cahill, who opted to sign for Championship Bournemouth, and Farke, speaking on Friday afternoon ahead of travelling north, is backing sporting director Stuart Webber to plug those remaining holes in his squad.

“I can only praise the club and the work of Stuart Webber. What he has done is fantastic so far,” said the Canaries’ head coach. “My gut feeling is each signing is spot on. That is not easy for a self-funded club.

"We can’t spend £15m to £20m on one player. We know the final pieces will be decisive if we are there with a top transfer window or not. We definitely need to bring in a full back option. That is for sure.

“We should definitely do something in central defence and maybe holding midfielder. In order to be competitive we need to do a bit more. As a head coach of course I want players in as early as possible to work with them. If it was the difference between £1m or £2m then we would have brought targets in. Sometimes you have to be patient and wait.

“Maybe in these terms it is not the worst situation to start against Liverpool or Manchester City. Against such teams even a top class team might find it difficult.

“Our policy is never to comment on rumours or speculation until business is done. We definitely want a full back, especially one capable of playing left back, because we only have one in Dimitris Giannoulis and to be competitive on this level you need two options for every position.

“We also need a centre back and a central midfielder would be good. We will stay awake but we won’t comment on names or rumours. That is not our style.”