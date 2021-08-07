City still call the tune in transfer poker

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 7, 2021

Daniel Farke will not fret about late transfer window interest in Norwich City’s highly-rated duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons.

Cantwell has been heavily linked with Aston Villa, who sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City this week for a British record £100m. Aarons is believed to be on Tottenham's and Atletico Madrid’s radar - but the City head coach insists the Canaries still call the tune.

“All I can say at the moment is I'm also quite confident that we keep our group together and we're not tempted at all to sell,” he said, “It's more like we want to improve our squad and we need to do some business. You can never say never.

"But then it's down to us, and also one of my tasks, to hopefully find the next player with potential and to develop them.

“It's never easy, it is never a guarantee it works in the same way but this will always be our way. It's not just about the head coach or about the sporting director or about one player or a board member. It's all about the club, the club is bigger than every one of us.

"If we feel there is a situation it makes sense then it is possible in this business. You can never say never.”

Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent is poised to arrive in England later this weekend to seal a club record move from Werder Bremen. PAOK teenage attacker Christos Tzolis is set to follow later next week, with the clubs finalising the details around his proposed move.

But in terms of outgoings, Stuart Webber publicly declared recently it will take mega money offers to consider offloading their brightest stars, as the clock ticks down to the August 31 transfer deadline.

“I'm a head coach so I like to work with the best players in the world. I would like to keep all our best players," said Farke. “It is quite normal I want to work with the best players in the world but our way is different.

“If a player has outgrown the club a little bit, or has a big wish to take the next step and it's a good situation, and also a good money move for all parties, then we can definitely do this. A few years ago we were in a situation that we had to sell and needed money.

"Right now, we are in an absolutely healthy situation and also stable from the financial point of view.

“Nearly all our players on under long term contracts and that is a big credit to Stuart. I think he's done a fantastic job in these terms so we don't have any pressure or any financial needs.”