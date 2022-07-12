Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumour: Canaries linked with Sheff Weds midfielder

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 7:24 PM July 12, 2022
Norwich City are reportedly rivalling Championship rivals Blackpool for the signature of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. 

The 21-year-old is out of contract next summer and Sky Sports News are suggesting Norwich are among the potential suitors for the German. 

Sky Sports' report suggests Blackpool have made an offer to sign the midfielder, with Norwich monitoring the situation as they look to add new recruits to their engineroom. 

Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara is poised to complete a move to Carrow Road barring a medical, with reports in Brazil suggesting it will be officially confirmed before the weekend. 

Dele-Bashiru made 24 appearances for Darren Moore's side last season, including featuring in their play-off campaign in League One. 

The midfielder began his career with Manchester City, who he joined as an eight-year-old, before signing for the Owls in the summer of 2020. 

He has made 45 appearances since arriving at Hillsborough. 

Elsewhere, the Telegraph are reporting that Norwich hold an interest in ex-Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy, who was signed by Stuart Webber during his time in Yorkshire. 

The Australian international is out of contract after departing Shanghai Port earlier this summer. 

A host of fellow Championship clubs are thought to be rivalling Norwich according to the report, including Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Mooy's old employers Huddersfield. 

Norwich have made just one addition so far this summer in Isaac Hayden, who joined on a loan-to-buy deal in June. 

