City confirm Flo Allen appointment

Norwich City have confirmed the appointment of Flo Allen as general manager of the women's team.

Allen, a former professional footballer with Bristol City, will take up the newly created role designed to lead strategy to continue to grow the women's set-up after it was brought in-house earlier this season.

Born in Norfolk, Allen played for the club's girls centre of excellence but had to move away to pursue a career in the professional game. Seven seasons with Bristol City followed, where she played in the Continental Cup and the Women's Super League.

As we exclusively revealed this week, Allen is thought to have taken up the post last month, with a formal announcement arriving on Friday.

Speaking about her appointment, Allen outlined her vision for the role as she seeks to grow the team.

“I’m really excited to have been appointed as Norwich City Women’s general manager,” she told canaries.co.uk. “The role is a new one that’s been created by the football club.

“The women’s team has recently been brought in-house by the main club, which is really exciting for the girls and Norwich City going forward.

“We are now moving in a really, really exciting direction, new strategies and all these exciting things that it is my job to put in place to drive revenue off the pitch and put a team together so that the manager can win games on the pitch.

“It is great that a club of our stature supports the women’s side. Norfolk, as a whole, is such a vast area and geographically unique. Norwich is the pinnacle of that and we have an abundance of talent that seems to do really well in the youth sides. Then they get to us at the senior side and we can’t offer the level of football that we want to at the moment. It is my job to try and strive to make sure the women’s football team is at the highest level it can be.”

The women's team completed a great escape to stay in the fourth tier of the footballing pyramid this season.

Norfolk has produced several top talents including Manchester City and England star Lauren Hemp, but the lack of pathway in the county has prompted the best players to move elsewhere.

City's women side play their home matches at the Nest, with hopes that they can play a game at Carrow Road in the future.

Norwich City are pleased to announce the appointment of Flo Allen as the general manager for Norwich City Women ⬇️#NCFC | @NorwichCityWFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 10, 2022

Zoe Ward has played an integral role in bringing the women's set-up in-house and stressed the importance of Allen's new role as they seek to grow the club organically.

“When it was decided that the women’s team would come in house, our first priority was to appoint a general manager to oversee the women’s team," Ward explained. "Having joined us a few weeks back, we’re really delighted with the positive impact that Flo has had already.

“We felt it was really important to bring someone in who knows the women’s game first hand and has the same goals as us in making that step up. I have full confidence in her to take on this challenge and to build on what we already have within this fantastic group.”