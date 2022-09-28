City midfielder reveals Gilmour was a role model

Interview

New Scotland Under-21 international Flynn Clarke feels Norwich City is the best place to develop - Credit: PA

Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke admits Billy Gilmour was a role model for the new Scottish Under-21 international, after watching him at close quarters for the Canaries.

Ex-Chelsea prodigy Gilmour struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road last season, but Clarke is a huge fan of his compatriot.

The former Peterborough prospect scored within five minutes of his Scotland Under-21 debut against their Northern Ireland counterparts at the weekend.

“I definitely looked up to Billy when he was at Norwich," said Clarke, who is back with the club’s development squad after his own loan spell at Walsall was cut short this season due to a lack of game time. “The technical side of his game was just unbelievable. You could learn so much from watching how he plays.

“Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley are also at Norwich, so I have a few of the senior lads I can look up to around the training ground.

“I study them on and off the pitch and try to match their standards. You can see why they have reached the top.

“Getting called up for the Under-21s was a great achievement and my family were really delighted by it. It’s boosted my confidence and the goal tops that up even more.

“Words can’t describe the feeling when the ball hit the net. I was overwhelmed, really. I had a slow start to the season, so that goal will help me a lot going back to club football.

“My dad is from Glasgow and he was at Sunday’s game along with my mum, brother and my partner. They were all pleased.

“I have always supported Scotland because of my dad.”

'I owe my international breakthrough to Billy Gilmour', reveals Norwich starlethttps://t.co/xzhl6deaxU — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) September 27, 2022

Clarke is looking to get his club season up and running now after a Walsall loan setback, but the 22-year-old feels Norwich is the perfect environment after moving from Peterborough in 2021.

“Being at Norwich has opened so many doors, and the technical side of my game has improved there,” he said, speaking to the Scottish Sun. “I’m quicker and stronger and it’s definitely improved me as a player. I’ve improved as a person too.

“My confidence has also got stronger.

“I went to Walsall but I got recalled because of a lack of minutes. I just want to keep my head down and work hard and get my fitness back too. Hopefully, I can keep scoring goals and then we will see what happens in January.”