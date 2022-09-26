GALLERY: City legends return for Football Against Dementia charity game

Gallery

A host of Norwich City legends returned to Carrow Road on Sunday to feature in a Football Versus Dementia charity match.

Ken Brown's Legends ran out 4-3 victors over Paul Chick's all stars, with Grant Holt, Ruel Fox and Ryan Jarvis all getting on the scoresheet.

Over 1,400 supporters attended the game which was held at Carrow Road, after Norwich City opened their stadium up to the Football Versus Dementia organisation for their second game.

Canaries legends from a host of eras returned to NR1 to play in the fixture - including Ruel Fox, Dave Watson, Chris Sutton, Robert Fleck, Grant Holt and Mike Milligan.

Others, such as Ian Butterworth, Kevin Drinkell, Keith Robson and John Deehan, watched on from the stands.

Football Against Dementia is an organisation hoping to raise awareness of the neurodegenerative disease and the effect it has on sufferers and their families.

- Check out the best snaps from our photographer Ian Burt via our picture gallery below