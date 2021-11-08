Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports

Video

Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith and ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard are the preferred candidates for the Norwich City vacancy, according to reports. - Credit: PA

Frank Lampard is set to hold formal talks with Norwich City later this week regarding their vacant head coach position, according to reports.

The former Chelsea manager has led the way as the bookmaker's favourite for the job since Daniel Farke's sacking was confirmed on Saturday evening, with the Telegraph's John Percy reporting that City are ready to chat to the England international about the position.

Lampard, who was sacked by the European champions in January, held talks with Crystal Palace in the summer and is believed to be ready for a return to management.

The reports claimed Norwich have reached out to Lampard following Farke's dismissal.

Speaking about returning to management in the summer, Lampard said:

"I'm certainly not put off. I love the job, I love the challenge of it.

“I had two great experiences - at Derby and then at Chelsea - and I'd love to get back in and at the right time."

City have whittled down their shortlist to two coaches, with an appointment expected before the end of the week.

Dean Smith, who was relieved of his duties by Aston Villa on Sunday, is also being considered as someone capable of working in their existing structure.

The ex-Brentford and Villa boss has a strong coaching reputation and could be tempted back into management if Norwich were to make contact in the days ahead.

Whether Smith would prefer to take a break from management after losing his job at his boyhood club remains to be seen.

Lampard and Smith are, according to the report, the club's preferred candidates despite links to Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen.

Sources in Norway are playing down links to the Canaries, claiming there has been no contact made with the boss of the current Eliteserien champions.

Norwich are confident they will have their new man in place before their next fixture against Southampton at Carrow Road - with Steve Weaver taking training until an appointment is made.