Connor Southwell: Why Lampard to City might make more sense than you think

Frank Lampard has been heavily linked with the vacant Norwich City head coach position. - Credit: PA

The rumour mill has entered overdrive as Norwich City continue their search for a new head coach but one name has remained at the forefront of the discussion; Frank Lampard.

As the hunt for Daniel Farke's replacement goes on, the latest reports are suggesting the former Chelsea boss is set for talks with the club's hierarchy later this week.

That has prompted a mixed reaction from supporters, who remain unconvinced about Lampard's ability as a coach in the Premier League.

As with every manager that will currently be under consideration, there are pros and cons of handing the ex-England international the managerial reigns at Carrow Road.

Despite his inability to push Chelsea back to an elite level which has been achieved by his replacement Thomas Tuchel, Lampard did play an important role in developing the young talent and integrating them into the first team under severe transfer restrictions.

Lampard arrived at Stamford Bridge in the same summer that Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid and a transfer embargo was imposed on the club.

He constructed a pathway from players like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James, among others, to be included in the first-team picture.

That Cobham core still runs through Tuchel's impressive Blues side.

Speaking about his predecessor, the current Chelsea boss praised Lampard for laying the foundations of their squad that ended up victorious in the Champions League.

"Frank had an amazing record in the group stage of the Champions League," said Tuchel. "[He] won all the FA Cup games. He's laid the foundation to get us to finals and I will never forget it, we don't feel ashamed or have any fear to speak it out loud.

"It felt like that on the first day," Tuchel is quoted as saying in the Evening Standard. "I am aware Frank created his own legacy as a player and made it bigger as a coach. We stepped in halfway through the season and tried to fulfil the job he had began."

Frank Lampard spent a year in charge of Derby County.

Lampard's prestige in the game would see him command instant respect in the dressing room among the Canaries squad - but ultimately his coaching ability would dictate whether that remained if he was appointed.

People have questioned his ability on the training pitch and whether he possesses the tools to lift a team out of the relegation zone. That is an environment he hasn't been thrust into.

Great players don't always make great coaches, after all.

There is also the feeling from some that Lampard failed to gain promotion with a Derby side that spent money and underachieved by reaching a play-off final.

That contrasts with the view of Derby supporters - who praised Lampard for some shrewd loan signings and enjoyed a style of play that relied on pacey attackers willing to press with energy.

Lampard's Derby side had a clear identity and incorporated young players - albeit on short term loan agreements.

Injuries around the bloated festive period saw the Rams suffer a blip, before SpyGate took hold in January.

Many feel Lampard left for Chelsea too soon. When the official approach arrived from Chelsea, there was said to be an air of resignation about Derby's prospects of retaining their head coach's services.

His first year at Chelsea was largely positive.

Despite their limited funds, he qualified for Europe and was the runner up in the FA Cup.

The struggles came thereafter when he failed to extract more from star-studded arrivals including Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. Those issues wouldn't be present if he was to be handed the Norwich job.

Some may be keen to write Lampard off because his failure to push Chelsea to the top level but his body of work in his first two seasons of management are largely positive.

There are also other reasons Lampard may be seen as a possible option by the people that matter at Carrow Road.

After months of being ridiculed and having their Premier League existence questioned, Lampard would be a statement of intent. The narrative would shift and, whether City fans agree or not, the appointment would be seen as an ambitious move externally.

Frank Lampard is reportedly a target for Norwich City as they search for their next head coach. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich are keen to show they are desperate to become a top 17 club. Lampard has experience at this level, has developed young players, has a playing identity and has worked under financial restrictions before.

When you remove Lampard's name and consider it amongst other candidates, there are a lot of obvious ticks next to his CV, albeit some notable crosses as well.

But Norwich recruit players who aren't quite the finished project - the same could apply to head coaches.

