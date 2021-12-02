'Some didn't feel right for me' - Lampard on potential job opportunities

Video

Frank Lampard has opened up on rejecting several job proposals after he dropped out of the running to become Norwich City's head coach prior to Dean Smith getting the job.

The ex-Chelsea and Derby manager was one candidate that the Canaries spoke to about replacing Daniel Farke, with Stuart Webber and Neil Adams jetting out to Dubai to hold talks with the 106-time England international.

Smith was City's number one target after he was sacked as Aston Villa boss despite reports circulating from some quarters that Lampard was on the cusp of becoming the next head coach at Carrow Road.

That was wide of the mark, with Lampard never being offered the Norwich job and talks accelerating with Smith throughout the course of that week.

Smith remains unbeaten in his three games in charge of City and has drastically improved their on-pitch performances despite being in post less than a month.

Lampard is still searching for the right opportunity after departing Chelsea in January earlier this year.

The 43-year-old says he has turned down several opportunities during his 11 months out of the game.

"Yeah, I've been speaking to a couple of clubs at different times," Lampard told Gary Neville during an interview on the Overlap.

"Some didn't feel right for me. I'm not going to go into that because it has gone now. I don't want to sound overly selective either because if you want to be selective in football and look at any job at face value then there would be good and bad about it.

"The job is there for a reason. It's open for a reason be it the squad, results - I'm not scared about that. It just needs to feel right, the people you work with.

"It sounds a little bit cringy but the vision - what do they want from you, the expectations.

"I'm fortunate to be in a place where I want to work but I'm not desperate to work. I want to try and get the right place."