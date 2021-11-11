Lampard to be new City boss - reports

Breaking

Reports suggest Frank Lampard is set to be announced as the next boss of Norwich City. - Credit: PA

Frank Lampard is set to be unveiled as the next head coach of Norwich City, according to reports.

TalkSport are reporting the ex-Chelsea and Derby County boss is poised to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road.

The club remain on course to announce their next head coach towards the end of the weekend with the squad set to return to Colney on Tuesday.

Lampard has been the bookmaker's favourite for the post from the outset and has now moved odds on to become the next head coach amid Thursday afternoon's reports.

The 106-time England international was sacked by Chelsea in January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went onto win the Champions League with the Blues last season.

Lampard was credited with nurturing and providing a pathway for the hottest young talent at the club into the first-team, with Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all now regulars in the team.

Billy Gilmour, currently on loan at Norwich, was also handed his Blues debut by Lampard.

His struggle at Stamford Bridge arrived after the investment in the playing squad and Lampard couldn't get the best out of big-money signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

City have been searching for a new head coach since Farke was dismissed after their 2-1 victory over Brentford last weekend.

The German was told in an empty away dressing room that he was set to be relieved of his duties - with sporting director Stuart Webber delivering the news.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding other candidates, such as Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen and ex-Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith.

Lampard has a wealth of experience as a player but only has managed two full seasons as a coach, the first leading Derby into the Championship Play-Off final before moving to Chelsea.

In his first season, under a transfer ban, Lampard helped them secure Champions League football.

Speaking about Lampard's qualities as a manager, former teammate and technical and performance advisor at Chelsea Petr Cech told TalkSport: “He has all the qualities to be a Premier League manager.

"If anybody is interested and anybody comes to speak to him, if they have the right project for Frank, he loves football and loves coaching with the same passion he had for playing.

“I’m not surprised his name is coming up now and will only be a matter of time before he returns to the Premier League.”