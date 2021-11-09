Jordan maps out why Lampard to City is a win win

Video

Former Crystal Palace chairman and Talksport pundit Simon Jordan can see why Frank Lampard is in the frame for the Norwich City job.

Lampard has reportedly been identified as a potential candidate to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road, with the former England international believed to have held talks.

The former Chelsea boss has been out of management since he left Stamford Bridge at the start of this year, and Jordan can see why the Premier League strugglers might be an attractive option.

"He has got nothing to lose," said Jordan, speaking on his Tuesday morning radio show with Jim White. "It is almost like a reverse zero sum game. It is already assumed given the start they have had they will struggle to stay in the divison.

"Given the challenges he had at Chelsea I still maintain the view, because I have made a direct parallel with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which has been ridiculed for some time, that I think Lampard goes onto be a better manager.

"But in the capacity of rebuilding his career, rebuilding his reputation after being taken out of Chelsea, with Norwich it is a nice club, a nice board of directors and he will be given a lot of support. They are a decent set of fans who give people their head.

"I think it is a reasonable situation for Frank to build his career again back up to a pseudo-elite club.

"Norwich have considered themselves to be one of the top 26 clubs in this country. With that in mind, I think the Chelsea job came too early for Frank. Maybe they took him out a little unfairly. But the Norwich job is not a bad dynamic. I don't think it is a bad fit.

"There is very little for either party to lose and a lot more to gain.

"Lampard brings a profile to Norwich, he has that ability to draw in a few players to Norwich that possibly he can pull out of Chelsea's youth team, like he did at Derby who helped him there and who he trusted when he went to Chelsea. He has that relationship with the Chelsea set up.

"Will he keep them up? I don't think anyone can keep them up."