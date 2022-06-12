The former City stars in search of a new club this summer

Plenty of former Norwich City players are on the hunt for new clubs this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

From Josh Murphy to Bradley Johnson, plenty of former Norwich City stars are on the hunt for new clubs this summer.

As clubs continue to announce their retained and released lists, we've compiled a list of ex-Canaries players who will be looking for pastures new before the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

In total, there are over 1000 appearances made for Norwich on this list, with some popular players on the free agents' list this summer.

John Ruddy was released by Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer.

John Ruddy

Despite reports suggesting that Wolves boss Bruno Lage was keen to keep him at Molineux, Ruddy departed Molineux after five years earlier this summer.

Ruddy was considered a reliable and dependant member of Wolves' squad after playing a key role in their promotion from the Championship under Nuno back in 2017. He has been largely second choice ever since.

His last home appearance came against Norwich, who he played 242 games for during a seven-year spell at Carrow Road. The 35-year-old is expected to have options this summer, with Alex Neil reportedly keen for a reunion with his former goalkeeper at Sunderland.

Josh Murphy is on the search for a new club after leaving Cardiff City. - Credit: PA

Josh Murphy

Norwich sold their academy graduate to Cardiff for £11m back in 2018, Murphy departs the Welsh side having been sent out on loan to Preston for the second half of last season.

A regular under Neil Warnock in the Premier League, Murphy struggled to kick off at Cardiff. The winger scored 14 times in 99 appearances for the Bluebirds and was part of a long released list as Steve Morison seeks to refresh his squad ahead of next season.

Similarly to Ruddy, Murphy has been linked with a move to Wearside to link up with Neil, who is seeking to strengthen his Sunderland side following their promotion.

Bradley Johnson has no plans to retire despite his release from Blackburn Rovers. - Credit: PA

Bradley Johnson

The 35-year-old was an interested spectator at Carrow Road for the Canaries late season victory against Burnley but now is searching for a new club ahead of next season.

Johnson has spent the last three years at Blackburn Rovers but saw his game time limited in his final season at Ewood Park. Speculation around his future has been quiet, although the midfielder isn't planning on hanging up his boots yet despite aspirations to move into coaching.

"No matter what level it is at, I started at the bottom and worked my way up and I was fortunate enough to play in the Premier League. I will not turn my nose up at League One, League Two or the Conference (National League) because that's where I came from and I know what it's like," Johnson said to Rovers TV last month.

Norwich City academy graduate Korey Smith is a free agent. - Credit: PA

Korey Smith

The Norwich City academy graduate has left Swansea City after two seasons in Wales, with Russell Martin electing against handing him a new deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Smith has developed into a tough-tackling midfielder and made 35 appearances under Martin last season, operating in a host of positions from right back to attacking midfield.

The 31-year-old is now on the search for a new club this summer, with the hope of remaining in the Championship.

Will Wes Hoolahan call time on his career after leaving Cambridge United? - Credit: PA

Wes Hoolahan

Now 40, the decision for the Irish magician is whether to hang up the boots or remain in the game for another season.

Hoolahan still added value and quality to Cambridge United's squad as they secured their League One status. The Norwich legend reportedly held talks with Shelbourne boss Damien Duff about signing for the Irish outfit for the rest of the season before turning down that opportunity.

The likelihood is that Hoolahan will call time on a stellar career that included over 300 appearances during a decade long spell at Carrow Road.

What next for Anthony Pilkington after Fleetwood Town departure? - Credit: PA

Anthony Pilkington

Most recently at Fleetwood, former City winger Pilkington also has a decision to make about his future following his release from the League One outfit.

Now 33, Pilkington has had spells in India and with Wigan Athletic but is now on the hunt for his fifth club since departing Carrow Road in 2014.

The winger made 26 appearances last season, scoring on four occasions.