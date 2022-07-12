NCFC LIVE: Canaries resume pre-season schedule at King's Lynn

Match Coverage

Norwich City have returned to the UK after a week-long training camp in Germany and resume their pre-season schedule against King's Lynn Town tonight.

Dean Smith's side travel to the Walks following the conclusion of their trip to Bavaria that included a game against Bundesliga Two opponents Jahn Regensburg on Saturday that ended 2-2.

City will be hoping to utilise their third friendly to get more minutes into the legs of their squad and harbour another positive result.

King's Lynn are preparing for a fresh season in the National League North following relegation from the top tier of the non-league pyramid last year.

Tommy Widdrington will be relishing the opportunity to welcome a Championship team to the Walks, with a big crowd expected to help generate revenue for the club.

It is the first game on UK soil for City's contingent of international players who joined the group later including Danel Sinani, Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley.

