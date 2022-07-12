Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match Coverage

NCFC LIVE: Canaries resume pre-season schedule at King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:15 PM July 12, 2022
Norwich City Head Coach Dean Smith turns towards his team on the bench during the Pre-season friendl

Norwich City resume their pre-season schedule against King's Lynn Town at the Walks tonight. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have returned to the UK after a week-long training camp in Germany and resume their pre-season schedule against King's Lynn Town tonight. 

Dean Smith's side travel to the Walks following the conclusion of their trip to Bavaria that included a game against Bundesliga Two opponents Jahn Regensburg on Saturday that ended 2-2.

City will be hoping to utilise their third friendly to get more minutes into the legs of their squad and harbour another positive result. 

King's Lynn are preparing for a fresh season in the National League North following relegation from the top tier of the non-league pyramid last year. 

Tommy Widdrington will be relishing the opportunity to welcome a Championship team to the Walks, with a big crowd expected to help generate revenue for the club. 

It is the first game on UK soil for City's contingent of international players who joined the group later including Danel Sinani, Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley. 

- You can follow live updates of Norwich City's game against King's Lynn Town with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell via the live blog above

Don't Miss

Todd Cantwell was on target in Norwich City's 2-2 pre-season friendly draw against SSV Jahn Regensburg

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Norwich City's German pre-season trip

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City assistant head coach chats to Danel Sinani during after the Pre-season friendly match a

Interview

Sinani pleased to be back in the City ranks

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head coach Dean Smith watches on intently as the Canaries' drew 2-2 in a friendly against SSV  

Match reaction

Smith demands more after City friendly draw

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Przemyslaw Placheta has joined Birmingham City on a season long loan

Norwich City Transfer News | News

Placheta on why Blues' loan is a win win

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon