Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

WATCH LIVE: City continue Premier League preparations against Huddersfield Town

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:46 PM July 23, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Huddersfield Town Manager Carlos Corberan during the Sky Bet Cha

Norwich City entertain Huddersfield Town at Colney in a pre-season friendly on Friday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City continue their pre-season campaign on Friday afternoon as they welcome Championship side Huddersfield Town to Colney in a behind closed doors friendly fixture. 

Carlos Corberan's men were on the receiving end of a 7-0 defeat during their last visit to Norfolk in April and will represent another step-up in opposition as Daniel Farke's men continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign. 

This is the final fixture behind closed doors at Colney before City travel north for a mini-training camp near York. They will face more Championship opposition in Coventry City and Sheffield United before returning to Carrow Road to face Gillingham. 

Euro 2020 participants Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki are included in the line-up and will get minutes under their belt in Friday's game. 

Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley have returned to sections of team training, with the ex-Boro defender set for an appearance against Coventry on Wednesday. Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will sit out of the game against Huddersfield as a precaution due to a quad injury. 

Huddersfield have had a bright start to pre-season, beating Harrogate Town 1-0 at home and Southport 2-0 on Saturday. 

- Watch Norwich City in action against Huddersfield via the club's YouTube video above

Most Read

  1. 1 'Paranoia' is hitting transfer market for City chief
  2. 2 Farke snubbed 'dream' offers
  3. 3 PRESSER LIVE: Farke and Webber map out plans
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumour: Fulham eye Trybull loan
  2. 5 City's player trading hit by BK8 fiasco
  3. 6 City confirm Liam Gibbs signing from Ipswich Town
  4. 7 Home comforts for former City striker
  5. 8 Big hitters set to return for City against Terriers
  6. 9 City ace Cantwell relishing Carrow Road fan return
  7. 10 'I have got to do what’s best for my career' - City new boy Gibbs on Ipswich exit
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Head coach Daniel Farke has agreed a new four year deal at Norwich City

Updated

Daniel Farke signs new Norwich City deal

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme has linked up with Portsmouth on loan

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

City striker reveals debt to the Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke has pledged his longer term future to Norwich City 

Video

'Stubborn' Farke reveals why he is staying at City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half brace King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Interview

'Dream start' - Everton youth product buzzing for City's clash with...

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus