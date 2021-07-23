Live
WATCH LIVE: City continue Premier League preparations against Huddersfield Town
Norwich City continue their pre-season campaign on Friday afternoon as they welcome Championship side Huddersfield Town to Colney in a behind closed doors friendly fixture.
Carlos Corberan's men were on the receiving end of a 7-0 defeat during their last visit to Norfolk in April and will represent another step-up in opposition as Daniel Farke's men continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
This is the final fixture behind closed doors at Colney before City travel north for a mini-training camp near York. They will face more Championship opposition in Coventry City and Sheffield United before returning to Carrow Road to face Gillingham.
Euro 2020 participants Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki are included in the line-up and will get minutes under their belt in Friday's game.
Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley have returned to sections of team training, with the ex-Boro defender set for an appearance against Coventry on Wednesday. Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will sit out of the game against Huddersfield as a precaution due to a quad injury.
Huddersfield have had a bright start to pre-season, beating Harrogate Town 1-0 at home and Southport 2-0 on Saturday.
