City new boy Sara is the real deal for Smith

Interview

Gabriel Sara has been backed to impress at Norwich City by boss Dean Smith. - Credit: SPP/PA Images

Dean Smith believes Norwich City summer signing Gabriel Sara has plenty of room left to develop and is expecting him back in training next week.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Canaries from Sao Paulo in an initial £6m deal last week and is currently in the final stages of his recovery from an ankle operation.

Sara will become the first Brazilian to play for the Canaries and is expected to occupy a number eight midfield position, likely alongside Kenny McLean.

Norwich will look to sign another central midfield option should Pierre Lees-Melou complete a move to Stade Brestios as expected in the coming days.

City have also added Newcastle United man Isaac Hayden to their ranks this summer, but he is unlikely to feature until at least the end of August due to a knee injury.

Asked why Smith was desperate to add Sara to his ranks, City's boss explained that the Brazilian will inject some much-needed dynamism and quality into their midfield engine room.

"He's a top player, and I think he's got a lot of development left in him as well," Smith said after City's 3-1 friendly win at Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

"He brings a lot of energy into the team, he's skilful, he can see a pass, his running stats are crazy and he just wants to get better.

"Technically, he is a gifted player. These South American boys are tough cookies and he's another who will come into the team and give absolutely everything."

Smith has experience working with Brazilian players at Aston Villa, where he coached both Douglas Luiz and Wesley.

Sara is expected to be City's marquee signing this summer as Smith seeks to stamp his own mark onto the squad that he inherited from Daniel Farke last November.

Dean Smith has tipped new signing Gabriel Sara for big things at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The club did release some footage of Sara completing some fitness tasks earlier this week, and Smith believes he could be available for selection for the opening game of the Championship season against Cardiff City.

"I'm hoping that he will back on the training ground with us on Monday so after the Saturday and Sunday games in Scotland," Smith said.

"Whether the Cardiff game comes too soon or not, I don't know but we will have a good look at him first."